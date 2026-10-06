Ursa Major Wins Contracts For Navy Solid Rocket Motor Development

Ursa Major on Monday announced it won $137 million in two contracts from the Pentagon to develop solid rocket motors (SRMs) for the Compact Air-to-Air Missile (CAAM) and the Naval Modular Missile (NMM) programs. The orders come from the office of the under secretary of defense and are split into $91 million to develop and qualify advanced tactical solid rocket motors for the CAAM program and $46 million to develop tactical solid rocket motors for NMM. According to the notice…