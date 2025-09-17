Ursa Major Touts Draper Engine Award From U.S. Company

Ursa Major on Wednesday said it has received a $34.9 million order from an undisclosed U.S aerospace and defense company to supply its Draper liquid rocket engines, which is still in development on slated for its initial flight test this year for the Air Force. The 4,000-pound thrust Draper engine can be safely stored like a solid rocket motor but still offers capabilities of liquid engines in that it can be throttled up—including to hypersonic speeds—and down, and turned off…