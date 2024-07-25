Ursa Major's Thomas Pomorski prepares one of its Hadley engine chambers for transport after 3-D printing is complete at its Youngstown, Ohio manufacturing facility. Ursa Major announced today it has received a grant from JobsOhio to open a larger facility and hire 15 new people. Photo: Ursa Major
By Cal Biesecker |
@calvinb21
9 hours ago |
07/25/2024
highlights

Rocket motor and engine startup Ursa Major is investing to expand a small manufacturing, and research and development center in Eastern Ohio as it begins to ramp up production in the next year and beyond, the company said on Thursday.

