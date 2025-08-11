Umbra Offering Satellite Component Hardware To Space Market

The space technology company Umbra, which operates a constellation of radar imaging satellites, has created a new business unit that will serve as a merchant supplier of flight-proven satellite components to the global space market. Umbra said that the new addition to its business model will strengthen the U.S. space industrial base, offering a market that is currently constrained by “limited qualified suppliers, long lead times and foreign dependencies” with a domestic provider of hardware used in its spacecraft. “With…