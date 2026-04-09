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Ultra Maritime Nabs Navy Sonobuoys Contract

Rich Abott By
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Ultra Maritime Nabs Navy Sonobuoys Contract
Graphic of Ultra Maritime AN/SSQ-125B sonobuoys being deployed from a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft. (Image: Ultra Maritime)

Ultra Maritime won a low-rate initial production (LRIP) contract from the Navy for its AN/SSQ-125B sonobuoys, the company revealed Monday. According to a company statement, this sole source firm-fixed-price contract will cover annual training, peacetime operations and testing expenditures, as well as help maintain a sufficient inventory to “support the execution of major combat operations based on naval munitions requirements process.” Ultra Maritime said its Q-125B sonobuoys are designed to detect the quietest submarines at higher ranges than before and…

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