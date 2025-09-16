Ukraine Drone Autonomy Firm Swarmer Raises $15 Million From U.S. Investors

A small Ukrainian-based firm developing and providing autonomy software for combat drones has received $15 million in a funding round led by U.S. investors that will help Swarmer add talent, further develop its software, and integrate its products across more unmanned systems. The Series A round was led by Broadband Capital Investments. Swarmer’s technology is designed to enable drones to operate on their own or in swarms. Swarmer currently has 46 employees and largely operates from Ukraine where most of…