U.S. Space Force’s 30th Security Forces Squadron to Buy Dronebusters

U.S. Space Force's 30th Security Forces Squadron (30th SFS) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., plans to sole source a firm fixed price buy of three Dronebuster handheld, non-kinetic counter-small unmanned aircraft systems (C-sUAS) by DZYNE Technologies' Portland, Ore.-based Flex Force Enterprises. The squadron is part of Space Delta 30, which manages West Coast launches. "Other similar devices [to Dronebuster] provide less power output requiring multiple devices that is hindered by manning," according to a business notice last week. The…