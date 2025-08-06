U.S. Space Force Looks to Cloud for Command and Control of Counterspace Systems

A new Space Electromagnetic Warfare Operating Location (SEWOL) effort aims to reduce the number of personnel required to jam adversary systems, according to U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command's combat systems program office. SEWOL "will enable a small team of operators to oversee and execute automated tactical command and control across hundreds of globally deployed SEW systems simultaneously," SSC said in a business notice. "These operators will be able to engage with hundreds of adversary transponders and thousands of signals…