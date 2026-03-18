U.S. Space Command Forecasts On-Orbit Maneuver In Geosynchronous Orbit As Important

U.S. Space Command (SPACECOM) explored the importance of maneuvering satellites, especially those in geosynchronous orbit, in an Apollo Griffin wargame last year, according to U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. Samuel Keener, the director of joint forces development and training (J-7) at SPACECOM. The wargame has been part of SPACECOM's look at "dynamic space operations," including on-orbit maneuver and space refueling, and how the inability to maneuver can be detrimental, he told a Mitchell Institute of Aerospace Studies' spacepower forum on…
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Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says
A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]
Pentagon ‘Working Options’ On Iran Supplemental, May Seek Funds For New Capabilities
The Pentagon is “working options” for a potential supplemental spending request to fund the operation against Iran and replenish munitions used in the strike campaign, with a senior official noting […]
Wicker Backs “Crash Program” To Supply Ukraine With Low-Cost Weapons
Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) on Thursday proposed a rapid effort to supply Ukraine with low-cost weapons to aid that country in turning back Russia. “We […]
Dem Lawmakers Want To Codify Trump’s Push For More Defense Contractor Accountability
A group of four Congressional Democrats want to codify President Donald Trump’s push to hold defense firms accountable for prioritizing production investments over paying out stock buybacks, and are seeking […]