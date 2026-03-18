U.S. Space Command Forecasts On-Orbit Maneuver In Geosynchronous Orbit As Important

U.S. Space Command (SPACECOM) explored the importance of maneuvering satellites, especially those in geosynchronous orbit, in an Apollo Griffin wargame last year, according to U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. Samuel Keener, the director of joint forces development and training (J-7) at SPACECOM. The wargame has been part of SPACECOM's look at "dynamic space operations," including on-orbit maneuver and space refueling, and how the inability to maneuver can be detrimental, he told a Mitchell Institute of Aerospace Studies' spacepower forum on…