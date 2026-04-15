U.S. Space Command Chief Outlines Need For Maneuver Warfare Strategy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—Chinese actions in space the past year around refueling and logistics in orbit have further “intensified” the Defense Department’s need to develop a space maneuver warfare strategy, U.S. Space Command Commander Gen. Stephen Whiting said on Tuesday. Satellites and spacecraft can’t be predictable and must be resilient and survivable, Whiting said during the opening address at the annual Space Symposium here. To help inform a future maneuver strategy, Space Command is exploring orbital maneuvering concepts through its Capabilities…
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Trump’s $1.15 Trillion Request For DoD Is The ‘New Normal,” HASC Chairman Says
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Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]
Upgrading Current GPS Ground System “Now a Viable Option,” As GPS OCX Problems Continue, Space Official Says
Upgrades to the GPS ground system–the Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP)–is an option under consideration by the Defense Department’s space acquisition chief, as problems continue in fielding the GPS Next Generation […]
Graham Says GOP To Move Ahead On Second Reconciliation Bill, With Defense Funds As Priority
Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday, with the White House’s backing, his panel will move “expeditiously” on crafting a second reconciliation bill, citing priorities for defense and […]
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