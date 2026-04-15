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U.S. Space Command Chief Outlines Need For Maneuver Warfare Strategy

Cal Biesecker By
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U.S. Space Command Chief Outlines Need For Maneuver Warfare Strategy
U.S. Space Force Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander, U.S. Space Command, addressing the 2026 Space Symposium. Photo: Space Foundation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—Chinese actions in space the past year around refueling and logistics in orbit have further “intensified” the Defense Department’s need to develop a space maneuver warfare strategy, U.S. Space Command Commander Gen. Stephen Whiting said on Tuesday. Satellites and spacecraft can’t be predictable and must be resilient and survivable, Whiting said during the opening address at the annual Space Symposium here. To help inform a future maneuver strategy, Space Command is exploring orbital maneuvering concepts through its Capabilities…

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