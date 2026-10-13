U.S. Pacific Forces Learning Mobility/Maneuver Lessons From Ukraine And Iran, North Korea Improving From Experience

U.S. Army Pacific region forces are focused on learning mobility and maneuver lessons from the Ukraine and Iran conflicts while warning North Korea has been improving due to Ukraine combat experience, a pair of U.S. Army leaders said Monday. During a panel discussion at the annual Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) expo, Gen. Ronald Clark, Commanding General of the United States Army Pacific (USARPAC), said they are closely connected to U.S. Army Central (USARCENT) and closely monitoring their lessons…