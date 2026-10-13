Sign In
Search
Army

U.S. Pacific Forces Learning Mobility/Maneuver Lessons From Ukraine And Iran, North Korea Improving From Experience

Rich Abott By
SHARE:
U.S. Pacific Forces Learning Mobility/Maneuver Lessons From Ukraine And Iran, North Korea Improving From Experience
Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, Commanding General, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea, speaks during the Contemporary Military Forum: Decisive Landpower—Deterrence and Partner Integration Against the Pacing Threat at the 2026 Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting & Exposition at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 12, 2026. (Photo: U.S. Army, Dominick Rabrun)

U.S. Army Pacific region forces are focused on learning mobility and maneuver lessons from the Ukraine and Iran conflicts while warning North Korea has been improving due to Ukraine combat experience, a pair of U.S. Army leaders said Monday. During a panel discussion at the annual Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) expo, Gen. Ronald Clark, Commanding General of the United States Army Pacific (USARPAC), said they are closely connected to U.S. Army Central (USARCENT) and closely monitoring their lessons…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Army

Lancer Unmanned Ground Vehicles in Demand in Ukraine

Army

LaNeve Redesignates Army’s FCC To Be New Futures and Autonomous Systems Command

Nuclear Modernization

Army’s Janus Program Potential Support For Broader ‘Fortress America’ Energy Push

Business/Financial

Avio USA to Qualify, Build Rocket Motors For Extended Range GMLRS, PrSM

Trending

RTX Unveils New Rocket Motor-Powered Variant Of Coyote Drone Interceptor
Sikorsky Developing ‘Black Hawk Next’ As A Follow-On to UH-60M
GD To Deliver All XM30 Prototypes By Late November, Tracks Downselect Decision In Spring 2027
Space Force Successfully Launches Northrop Grumman’s First Plane Of Transport Layer Satellites
Deep Tapped As Next CEO Of General Dynamics; Novakovic Will Be Executive Chair

Congress Updates

Congress

Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine

A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]

Congress

Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House

Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]

Congress

CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year

A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]

Missile Defense

Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume