U.S. OKs Potential $780 Million Javelin Missile Deal With Poland

The State Department has approved a potential $780 million deal with Poland for the sale of over 2,500 Javelin anti-armor missiles. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress on Thursday of the new foreign military sale. The deal would specifically cover 2,506 FGM-148F Javelin missiles, built by RTX [RTX] and Lockheed Martin [LMT], and 253 Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units. Poland would also receive missile simulation rounds, battery coolant units and logistics and program and support. “The proposed sale…