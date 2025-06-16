A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F/A-18F Super Hornet from No. 1 Squadron taxis back to an ordnance loading area after a sortie during Talisman Sabre 23, at RAAF Base Tindal, Northern Territory, Australia, July 27, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Robert H. Dabbs)
By Matthew Beinart |
Matthew Beinart
2 seconds ago |
06/16/2025

The State Department has approved a potential $2 billion deal with Australia covering sustainment support and equipment for its fleet of F/A-18F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress on Monday of…

