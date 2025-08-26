U.S. OKs Over $2.7 Billion In Potential Aircraft Support Deals With Poland, U.K.

The State Department on Tuesday said it has approved over $2.7 billion in potential deals with Poland and the United Kingdom for aircraft sustainment and support. The two new foreign military sales are a $1.85 billion in logistics and program support deal for Poland’s F-35 aircraft, to include GE Aerospace [GE] work for the aircraft engine Component Improvement Program, and an $861 million agreement with the U.K. for support to sustain its C-17 Globemaster III transport fleet. Along with the…