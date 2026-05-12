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Congress

All Future Systems Should Have Autonomy Features, Reed Says

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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All Future Systems Should Have Autonomy Features, Reed Says
Low angled view of the U.S. Capitol East Facade Front in Washington, DC.

Last week, Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) visited North Kingstown, R.I.-based Senesco, which is teaming with autonomous systems company Havoc to bid on the U.S. Navy's Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel program. On Tuesday, Reed said that autonomy should be a feature of all military platforms, in part to reduce cost. "I think, going forward, we have to build every system with the capacity and capability of being autonomous or virtually autonomous," he told the Defense Writers Group. "If we don't do…

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Congress Updates

Congress

All Future Systems Should Have Autonomy Features, Reed Says

Last week, Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) visited North Kingstown, R.I.-based Senesco, which is teaming with autonomous systems company Havoc to bid on the U.S. Navy’s Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel program. […]

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