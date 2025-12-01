U.S. OKs Nearly $1.5 Billion In Potential Aircraft Support Deals With Saudi Arabia, Bahrain

The State Department on Monday said it has approved nearly $1.5 billion in potential foreign military sales (FMS) with Saudi Arabia and Bahrain for aircraft-related work. For Saudi Arabia, there are two new FMS cases each worth $500 million covering logistics support and training for its fleet of helicopters, while the $445 million deal with Bahrain is for F-16 aircraft sustainment support. “The proposed sale will enhance Saudi Arabia’s ability to effectively maintain and operate their U.S.-procured helicopter fleet. This…