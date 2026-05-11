Senate Appropriators Concerned With DoD’s Reconciliation Plan For Top FY ‘27 Priorities, Aide Says

Senate defense appropriators have concerns with the Pentagon’s decision to include key fiscal year 2027 funding priorities, such as critical munitions and drones production, among its request for $350 billion in new reconciliation spending, according to a senior Senate GOP aide. The insight arrives as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine are set to testify Tuesday on the department’s budget request in back to back hearings before the House and Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittees (SAC-D).…