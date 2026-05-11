Sign In
Search
Congress

Senate Appropriators Concerned With DoD’s Reconciliation Plan For Top FY ‘27 Priorities, Aide Says

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
Senate Appropriators Concerned With DoD’s Reconciliation Plan For Top FY ‘27 Priorities, Aide Says
Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, speaks with Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) before the VOLAR barracks ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 27, 2024, at Fort Campbell, Ky. Photo by Staff Sgt. Kaden Pitt, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

Senate defense appropriators have concerns with the Pentagon’s decision to include key fiscal year 2027 funding priorities, such as critical munitions and drones production, among its request for $350 billion in new reconciliation spending, according to a senior Senate GOP aide.  The insight arrives as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine are set to testify Tuesday on the department’s budget request in back to back hearings before the House and Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittees (SAC-D).…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Air Force

NGAP Contenders Complete Assembly Readiness Reviews For Prototype Engines

Nuclear Modernization

Earnings Up At BWXT Due Nuclear Manufacturing, PCG Acquisition

Advanced / Transformational Technology

NRO Created GPU-Based Testing Environment To Validate AI Models, Director Says

Air Force

USAF To Meet With Companies On Support Equipment For B-52 CERP

Trending

With $1.5 Trillion Request, Army, Air Force, Navy’s Unfunded Lists Focus Solely On MILCON Projects
Pentagon Selects Locations For Directed Energy Counter-Drone Pilots To Accelerate Fielding
Army Launches ‘Right To Integrate’ Effort To Improve Linking Industry’s Weapons, Sensors
T-7A Red Hawk Okayed For Production, Each Of Three LRIP Lots Must Get Clearance, USAF Says
Space Force Awards $3.2 Billion To 12 Companies For Space-Based Interceptor Work

Congress Updates

Congress

Senate Appropriators Concerned With DoD’s Reconciliation Plan For Top FY ‘27 Priorities, Aide Says

Senate defense appropriators have concerns with the Pentagon’s decision to include key fiscal year 2027 funding priorities, such as critical munitions and drones production, among its request for $350 billion […]

Congress

With $1.5 Trillion Request, Army, Air Force, Navy’s Unfunded Lists Focus Solely On MILCON Projects

With the Trump administration’s push to massively increase defense spending to $1.5 trillion in fiscal year 2027, the Army, Air Force and Navy have eschewed submitting large unfunded priorities lists […]

Unmanned Systems

Bipartisan House Bill Would Give National Guard To Counter-Drone Authorities

Seeking to close gaps that may arise between state and local law enforcers in different jurisdictions, a bipartisan contingent of House members this week introduced a bill that would allow […]

Congress

Munitions Fired Represent Most of $25 Billion Spent By Pentagon on Iran War So Far

Munitions fired in the two-month old “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran represent most of the $25 billion cost the Pentagon has incurred thus far in the conflict, the acting Defense […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume