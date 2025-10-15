U.S. Army Goal to Have More Than 20 Mobile Brigade Combat Teams in Several Years

The Army is to have more than 20 Mobile Brigade Combat Teams (BCTs) in a few years, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George said on Wednesday. "Last year, at this time we had one mobile brigade," he told an audience during a panel session on transformation at the Association of the U.S. Army conference in Washington, D.C. "Right now, we have five. In the next couple of years, we're gonna have more than 20." The 101st Airborne Division's 2nd…