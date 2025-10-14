Sign In
U.S. Army Developed Kestrel FPV Drones Effective Against Tank Surrogates in Germany Exercise, Army Officials Say

U.S. Army Developed Kestrel FPV Drones Effective Against Tank Surrogates in Germany Exercise, Army Officials Say
Pictured is a U.S. Army photo of a combat medic with the 3rd Infantry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team operating a Skydio X10E4TT drone during the Combined Resolve 25-2 exercise at Hohenfels, Germany on May 17.

Using open source lessons learned from Ukraine's effort to turn back the Russian invasion over the last three and a half years, the U.S. Army's Marne Innovation and Technology Center at Fort Stewart, Ga., developed small Kestrel first person view (FPV) drones in the last year, service officials said on Tuesday during the Association of the United States Army's annual conference. The latest Kestrel V-2 drone has a battery life of 13 minutes, speed of 60 miles per hour, a…

