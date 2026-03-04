Two Re-Entry Vehicles Featured In Latest Minuteman III Test, AFGSC Says

The latest Air Force Minuteman III test on Tuesday featured multiple unarmed re-entry vehicles. Last month's lapse of New START between Russia and the U.S. may lead to a rethinking of minimum deterrence levels for the U.S. and whether multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles (MIRVs) will be a way forward for the U.S. ICBM force. Air Force Global Strike Command's (AFGSC) launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., of the Glory Trip 255 test at 11:01 p.m. Pacific time on…