Trump Taps Hegseth’s Top Military Aide LaNeve For Army Vice Chief

President Donald Trump has nominated Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s senior military assistant, to serve as the Army’s new vice chief of staff. If confirmed, LaNeve would succeed Gen. James Mingus as the Army’s number two uniformed official after less than two years in the role, setting up the latest early retirement of a senior Pentagon leader during the Trump administration. LaNeve’s nomination, first reported by Breaking Defense, was submitted to Congress on Monday. A reason for…