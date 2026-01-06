Trump Says Defense Firms Must Build Weapons Faster, Arms Sales Take ‘Too Long’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said U.S. defense contractors must produce weapons faster, adding it takes “too long” to deliver capabilities to international partners. “Nobody has the quality of our weapons. The problem is we don’t produce them fast enough. We’re going to start producing them much faster. We’re going to be very tough on the [defense] companies,” Trump said during remarks to a gathering of House Republicans at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. “We have the best weapons…