Trump Orders Government To Stop Using Anthropic’s AI, Hegseth Deems Firm ‘Supply Chain Risk’

President Trump has directed all federal agencies to “immediately cease” working with artificial intelligence (AI) firm Anthropic’s technology, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has designated the company a “supply chain risk.” The president’s announcement arrived about an hour before a Friday deadline Hegseth had set for Anthropic to agree on unrestricted use of its Claude AI model, with the company having sought assurances that its technology would not be used to employ weapons without human involvement or for mass domestic…
