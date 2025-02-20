Exterior damage of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) viewed from a ship’s rigid-hull inflatable boat following a collision with merchant vessel Besiktas-M, Feb. 12, while operating in the vicinity of Port Said, Egypt.(Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cody Beam)
The Navy on Thursday said the commanding officer of the aircraft carrier that collided with a merchant vessel last week was relieved of command.
The Nimitz-class carrier USS var AIAD_adc644209ed8d0e4efecb7575c8ec06b_67b7a713153ec;googletag.cmd.push(function(){var…