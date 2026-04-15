Transport Layer Of PWSA Will Eventually Transition From SDA To New Acquisition Executive, Sandhoo Says

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—As part of the Space Force’s rollout of its new acquisition structure, the communications layer of the Space Development Agency’s (SDA) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA) will eventually transition to new leadership, the acting head of the agency said on Wednesday. Once the Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for Space-Based Sensing and Targeting is operating, that office will supervise the Transport Layer, Gurpartap “GP” Sandhoo said at the Space Symposium. “So, when they come up the requirements for what…