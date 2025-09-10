Tranche 1 Transport and Tracking Layer to Be Up and Running by 2027

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket put 21 York Space Systems satellites into low Earth orbit on Wednesday from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif.--the first U.S. Space Force Space Development Agency (SDA) Tranche 1, Transport Layer satellites that are to be the first to provide utility to military forces in the field through high-speed space to Earth Link 16 communications links. The satellites are part of SDA's envisioned Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA), which also includes a Tracking Layer to counter…