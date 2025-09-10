Sign In
Tranche 1 Transport and Tracking Layer to Be Up and Running by 2027

Pictured is a Space Development Agency (SDA) file photo of Gurpartap “GP” Sandhoo, SDA’s acting director.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket put 21 York Space Systems satellites into low Earth orbit on Wednesday from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif.--the first U.S. Space Force Space Development Agency (SDA) Tranche 1, Transport Layer satellites that are to be the first to provide utility to military forces in the field through high-speed space to Earth Link 16 communications links. The satellites are part of SDA's envisioned Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA), which also includes a Tracking Layer to counter…

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

