Textron Taps Bell Chief Atherton As New President And CEO

Textron [TXT] on Wednesday said it has appointed Lisa Atherton, currently the head of its Bell segment, as the company’s new president and CEO effective Jan. 4, 2026. Atherton, 51, who will also become a member of Textron’s board, will succeed Scott Donnelly, who will become executive chairman of the board. Before leading Bell, Atherton was president and CEO of Textron Systems, the company’s defense-focused business. Bell, which develops and manufactures helicopters for defense and commercial customers, is teamed with…