Sign In
Search
Navy/USMC

Textron Sells U.S. Navy One Tsunami USV For AUKUS Testing

Rich Abott By
SHARE:
Textron Sells U.S. Navy One Tsunami USV For AUKUS Testing
Textron’s new Tsunami family of autonomous unmanned surface vessels, worked on with Brunswick Corp. (Photo: Textron)

Textron Systems [TXT] on Wednesday announced it sold a single 21-foot version of its new Tsunami unmanned surface vessel (USV) to a U.S. Navy warfare center to participate in an AUKUS-wide testing initiative. The Tsunami is specifically going to the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific to support testing with the Maritime Digital Experimentation Federation (MDEF), an initiative to distribute testing interoperability standards with uncrewed vessels among the AUKUS countries, Australia, the United Kingdom and U.S. While the AUKUS agreement…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Air Force

USAF Cites Data Rights As Reason For Sole Source Follow-On SiAW Award

Business/Financial

Cadenazzi Plans More Discrete Approach To Supply Chain Investments

Congress

NDAA Heads To White House After Senate Passage

Navy/USMC

Boeing Nabs $931 Million Contract To Extend Life Of 60 More Super Hornets

Trending

AFRL Seeking Innovations For C-sUAS “Kill Chain And Point Defense”
GD Has Delivered First M1E3 Abrams Tank Prototype, Army Chief Says
House Passes $900.6 Billion FY ‘26 NDAA, Bill Now Heads To Senate
Lawmakers Back New Army Multi-Year Deal For Black Hawks In Final FY ’26 NDAA
U.S. Space Force Considering Upgrades for Three Electromagnetic Warfare Systems

Contract Updates

CORRECTION: The contract announced on Sept. 29 2025 (for A-GAS US Inc., Bowling Green) – $31,442,629

CORRECTION: The contract announced on Sept. 29, 2025, for A-GAS US Inc., Bowling Green, Ohio (SPE4A7-25-D-0386) for $31,442,629 was not awarded.  

UPDATE: Somo Lens LLC (Santa Fe Springs, California (SPE2DF-26-D-0004) – $37,500,000)

UPDATE: Somo Lens LLC,* Santa Fe Springs, California (SPE2DF-26-D-0004, $37,500,000) has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for optical lens program for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DE-24-R-0002 and awarded on May…

UPDATE: Hologic Sales and Service LLC (Marlborough, Massachusetts (SPE2D1-26-D-0005) – $95,000,000),

UPDATE: Hologic Sales and Service LLC, Marlborough, Massachusetts (SPE2D1-26-D-0005, $95,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DH-21-R-0002 and awarded Feb.…

Vertex Aerospace LLC (Madison, Mississippi) – $

Vertex Aerospace LLC, Madison, Mississippi, was awarded an undefinitized contract action with a not-to-exceed price of $ 20,995,905 for F-16 Systems Program Office Foreign Military Sales (FMS) support. This contract action involves FMS support for contractor logistics support (CLS) for…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume