Textron Sells U.S. Navy One Tsunami USV For AUKUS Testing

Textron Systems [TXT] on Wednesday announced it sold a single 21-foot version of its new Tsunami unmanned surface vessel (USV) to a U.S. Navy warfare center to participate in an AUKUS-wide testing initiative. The Tsunami is specifically going to the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific to support testing with the Maritime Digital Experimentation Federation (MDEF), an initiative to distribute testing interoperability standards with uncrewed vessels among the AUKUS countries, Australia, the United Kingdom and U.S. While the AUKUS agreement…