Textron Continues Navy/Marine Corps Flight Training Support In $555 Million Contract

Textron [TXT] on Tuesday said its Airborne Tactical Advantage Company (ATAC), part of its Textron Systems business segment, won a Navy contract potentially worth $555 million to continue to provide fighter jet training support services. The company said this indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract specifically entails training support services under the Fleet Fighter Jet Services (FJS) program. This may cover 6.500 to 7,000 flight hours per year of flight support to the Navy and Marines Corps from 2025-2030. The contract…