Swarmer To Raise Up To $17.25 Million In IPO; Trading Starts Today

Drone autonomy company Swarmer late Monday announced its initial public offering (IPO) with three million shares of common stock priced at $5 apiece, with a 30-day option for the underwriter to buy 450,000 more shares, bringing the total expected funding raise to between $15 million and $17.25 million less underwriting discounts and commissions. Swarmer is set to begin trading today on the Nasdaq using the stock symbol “SWMR,” (Defense Daily, Feb. 2). The primary use of the stock funds is…
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Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says
A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]
Pentagon ‘Working Options’ On Iran Supplemental, May Seek Funds For New Capabilities
The Pentagon is “working options” for a potential supplemental spending request to fund the operation against Iran and replenish munitions used in the strike campaign, with a senior official noting […]
Wicker Backs “Crash Program” To Supply Ukraine With Low-Cost Weapons
Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) on Thursday proposed a rapid effort to supply Ukraine with low-cost weapons to aid that country in turning back Russia. “We […]
Dem Lawmakers Want To Codify Trump’s Push For More Defense Contractor Accountability
A group of four Congressional Democrats want to codify President Donald Trump’s push to hold defense firms accountable for prioritizing production investments over paying out stock buybacks, and are seeking […]
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