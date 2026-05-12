Swarmer Leads Ukrainian Team Developing Counter-Unmanned Systems Platform

The drone autonomy company Swarmer [SWMR] on Tuesday said it will integrate technologies from three Ukrainian-based firms to create a containerized system that can send swarms of drones into the air to autonomously defeat flocks of enemy unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), small unmanned surface vessels (USVs) and unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs). The Swarmer-led team promises its platform will defeat drones at 1/400th of the cost of a Patriot air defense missile in an attempt to answer a widespread need for…
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Senate Appropriators Concerned With DoD’s Reconciliation Plan For Top FY ‘27 Priorities, Aide Says
Senate defense appropriators have concerns with the Pentagon’s decision to include key fiscal year 2027 funding priorities, such as critical munitions and drones production, among its request for $350 billion […]
With $1.5 Trillion Request, Army, Air Force, Navy’s Unfunded Lists Focus Solely On MILCON Projects
With the Trump administration’s push to massively increase defense spending to $1.5 trillion in fiscal year 2027, the Army, Air Force and Navy have eschewed submitting large unfunded priorities lists […]
Bipartisan House Bill Would Give National Guard To Counter-Drone Authorities
Seeking to close gaps that may arise between state and local law enforcers in different jurisdictions, a bipartisan contingent of House members this week introduced a bill that would allow […]
Munitions Fired Represent Most of $25 Billion Spent By Pentagon on Iran War So Far
Munitions fired in the two-month old “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran represent most of the $25 billion cost the Pentagon has incurred thus far in the conflict, the acting Defense […]
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