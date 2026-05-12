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Unmanned Systems

Swarmer Leads Ukrainian Team Developing Counter-Unmanned Systems Platform

Cal Biesecker By
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Swarmer Leads Ukrainian Team Developing Counter-Unmanned Systems Platform
Image: X-Drone

The drone autonomy company Swarmer [SWMR] on Tuesday said it will integrate technologies from three Ukrainian-based firms to create a containerized system that can send swarms of drones into the air to autonomously defeat flocks of enemy unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), small unmanned surface vessels (USVs) and unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs). The Swarmer-led team promises its platform will defeat drones at 1/400th of the cost of a Patriot air defense missile in an attempt to answer a widespread need for…

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