Strong Fourth Quarter Despite Gov Ops Decrease For BWXT

Earnings rose, though government operations fell, at BWX Technologies (BWXT) in the fourth quarter, which the company attributed to naval propulsion and commercial nuclear power awards. Net earnings for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 were $93 million, or $1.01 earnings per share (EPS), up from $71 million (92 cents EPS) in the year-ago quarter. Quarterly revenue was $886 million, up year-over-year from $746 million. Quarterly segment operating income for government operations was $90.3 million, down from $98.1 million a…