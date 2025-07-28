Sign In
Strike Looms As Boeing’s Defense Workers In St. Louis Reject Contract Offer

Cal Biesecker By
An F-15E Strike Eagle, assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing at Seymour Johnson AFB, N.C. takes off in support of AGILE FLAG 24-1 at March Air Reserve Base, Calif. on Jan. 29, 2024 (U.S. Air Force Photo)

Machinist union members at Boeing’s [BA] defense operations in the St. Louis region on Sunday “overwhelmingly” voted against the company’s contract offer, setting the stage for a potential strike that would begin Aug. 4 if no deal is reached by then.

No contract talks are currently planned.

“We’re disappointed our employees voted down the richest contract offer we’ve ever presented to IAM 837 which addressed all their stated priorities,” Dan Gillian, vice president and general manager for air dominance and senior St. Louis site executive for Boeing, said in a statement. “We’ve activated our contingency plan and are focused on preparing for a strike. No talks are scheduled with the union.”

The contract with the 3,200 union members expired at midnight on Sunday and rejection of Boeing’s offer triggered a seven-day cooling off period before a strike would begin, International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 837 said following the vote. More than 95 percent of union members voted to strike.

“The IAM Union remains committed to achieving a fair contract that meets the needs of our members,” IAM 837 said in a statement. “The IAM Union looks forward to returning to the bargaining table with Boeing’s leadership to deliver meaningful improvements that support the well-being and livelihoods of IAM members and their families.”

The machinists rejected the contract offer despite their leadership having reached a tentative deal with Boeing last week that would increase general wages 20 percent over the four-year term, provide a $5,000 ratification bonus, improved medical and pension benefits (Defense Daily, July 25. Boeing builds the F-15 and F/A-18 fighters, T-7 trainer, MQ-25 unmanned aerial refueling tanker, missiles, and other systems in St. Louis area facilities in Missouri and Illinois. Boeing in March won the Air Force competition to develop and build the F-47 Next Generation Air Dominance fighter, which will be built in St. Louis (Defense Daily, March 31).

Boeing said its contract offer would grow annual wages to $102,600 from the current $75,000.

