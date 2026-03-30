STRATCOM: Nuclear Modernization Remains Top Priority

The head of U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM) told lawmakers last week that nuclear modernization remains the Pentagon’s top investment priority, while signaling openness to expanding the Navy’s next-generation ballistic missile submarine fleet beyond current plans. Testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Adm. Richard Correll said recapitalizing all three legs of the nuclear triad is essential to maintaining a credible deterrent amid growing strategic competition. Correll told lawmakers the “nation’s nuclear forces” are “the foundation of our national security,” emphasizing…