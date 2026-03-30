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Nuclear Modernization

STRATCOM: Nuclear Modernization Remains Top Priority

Sarah Salem Sarah Salem
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STRATCOM: Nuclear Modernization Remains Top Priority
Artist rendering of the future Columbia-class nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), which will replace the Ohio-class submarines. (Illustration: U.S. Navy)

The head of U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM) told lawmakers last week that nuclear modernization remains the Pentagon’s top investment priority, while signaling openness to expanding the Navy’s next-generation ballistic missile submarine fleet beyond current plans. Testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Adm. Richard Correll said recapitalizing all three legs of the nuclear triad is essential to maintaining a credible deterrent amid growing strategic competition. Correll told lawmakers the “nation’s nuclear forces” are “the foundation of our national security,” emphasizing…

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