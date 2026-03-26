STRATCOM: ‘High Confidence’ In Extending Ohio-Class Life; SLCM-N Can Match Russia, China

Adm. Richard Correll, commander of the U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM), said Thursday the Navy has a plan to extend the lifespan of the Ohio-class nuclear-powered submarines to “bridge” the gap as its replacement Columbia-class endures delays. Correll, in testimony Thursday to the Senate Armed Services Committee on STRATCOM’s posture for fiscal 2027, was responding to a question by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) about the Columbia-class submarine’s 16-month delay, and what the command was doing to extend the “useful life” of…