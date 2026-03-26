STRATCOM: ‘High Confidence’ In Extending Ohio-Class Life; SLCM-N Can Match Russia, China

Adm. Richard Correll, commander of the U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM), said Thursday the Navy has a plan to extend the lifespan of the Ohio-class nuclear-powered submarines to “bridge” the gap as its replacement Columbia-class endures delays. Correll, in testimony Thursday to the Senate Armed Services Committee on STRATCOM’s posture for fiscal 2027, was responding to a question by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) about the Columbia-class submarine’s 16-month delay, and what the command was doing to extend the “useful life” of…
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Upgrading Current GPS Ground System “Now a Viable Option,” As GPS OCX Problems Continue, Space Official Says
Upgrades to the GPS ground system–the Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP)–is an option under consideration by the Defense Department’s space acquisition chief, as problems continue in fielding the GPS Next Generation […]
Graham Says GOP To Move Ahead On Second Reconciliation Bill, With Defense Funds As Priority
Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday, with the White House’s backing, his panel will move “expeditiously” on crafting a second reconciliation bill, citing priorities for defense and […]
Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]
Counter-Drone Flyaway Kit Used In U.S. In Early Hours Of Iran Strikes, NORTHCOM Head Says
U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) used a counter small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) flyaway kit (FAK) in the early hours of the strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, according to Air […]
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