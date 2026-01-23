Stop Work Order Issued To AeroVironment For SCAR Antennas

The Pentagon issued a stop work order to AeroVironment [AVAV] a week ago for its production of Satellite Communication Augmentation Resource (SCAR) antennas for the U.S. Space Force. The government justified the action as needed to lower costs. "On January 16, 2026, upon the mutual agreement of AeroVironment and the U.S. government, the U.S. government issued a stop work order on the company’s Other Transaction Agreement [OTA] for the delivery of BADGER phased array antenna systems to support the Satellite…