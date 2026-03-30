State Dept: AUKUS Framework ‘Canary In A Coal Mine’

A senior State Department official last week told lawmakers that the AUKUS security partnership is being hindered by a complex web of regulatory barriers, describing the challenge as a “fishing knot” that requires both regulatory and legislative fixes. Testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Thomas Dinanno, undersecretary of state for arms control and international security, said the Trump administration views AUKUS – the trilateral framework between the U.S., Australia and the United Kingdom to supply nuclear-powered submarines and other…