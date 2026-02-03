State Department Approves $3 Billion Sustainment Deal For Saudi F-15s

The State Department on Tuesday said it has approved a potential $3 billion Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to Saudi Arabia for sustainment of the Royal Saudi Air Force’s F-15 aircraft fleet. The announcement there is no prime contractor for the FMS and that “various contractors” will provide the equipment and services. Boeing [BA] makes the F-15. The pending deal would include spares and repair parts, related support, ground and personnel equipment, classified and unclassified software, personnel training and training equipment.…