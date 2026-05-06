State Department Approves $1 Billion In Potential C-17, JDAM-ER, Helo FMS Deals

The State Department on Tuesday said it approved three potential Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Canada, Ukraine and the Philippines worth a combined $1.1 billion. The deal with Canada is the largest at $540 million and covers C-17 transport aircraft sustainment services and related equipment. Boeing [BA], which manufactured the C-17 for the U.S. Air Force and other countries, is the principal contract for the FMS. Ukraine seeks to buy $373.6 million worth of Joint Direct Attack Munition-Extended Range (JDAM-ER)…
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Munitions Fired Represent Most of $25 Billion Spent By Pentagon on Iran War So Far
Munitions fired in the two-month old “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran represent most of the $25 billion cost the Pentagon has incurred thus far in the conflict, the acting Defense […]
Slotkin: Pentagon Should Use Anthropic’s Mythos To Spot Cyber Security Gaps
The Pentagon should be using Anthropic‘s recently announced Mythos artificial intelligence model to spot gaps in cyber security, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said on Tuesda. “I think the thing that […]
Budd And Shaheen Bill Would Authorize 329 F-15EX Fighters
Two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), have introduced the Airpower Acceleration Act, which would authorize multi-year procurements of […]
HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– Congress’ work to pass $350 billion in reconciliation funds to support the Trump administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline is “going to […]
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