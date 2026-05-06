State Department Approves $1 Billion In Potential C-17, JDAM-ER, Helo FMS Deals

The State Department on Tuesday said it approved three potential Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Canada, Ukraine and the Philippines worth a combined $1.1 billion. The deal with Canada is the largest at $540 million and covers C-17 transport aircraft sustainment services and related equipment. Boeing [BA], which manufactured the C-17 for the U.S. Air Force and other countries, is the principal contract for the FMS. Ukraine seeks to buy $373.6 million worth of Joint Direct Attack Munition-Extended Range (JDAM-ER)…