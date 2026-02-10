Startup Developing Blended Wing Aircraft For Cargo Use Raises $28 Million

Natilus, a startup focused on developing blended-wing aircraft for cargo and passenger applications, on Tuesday said it has raised $28 million in an early funding round that will allow it to finish manufacturing the first full-scale prototype of its KONA regional cargo plane that is expected to fly within two years. The Series A round was led by Draper Associates. KONA has a range of 900 nautical miles and can carry a payload of 3.8 metric tons. Natilus says the…