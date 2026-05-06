Sign In
Search
Intelligence Community

NGA’s New Rapid Capabilities Office Taking Risks, Not Seeking 100 Percent Solution

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
NGA’s New Rapid Capabilities Office Taking Risks, Not Seeking 100 Percent Solution
User with handheld device observing imagery on a component of GAMBLER. Photo: NGA

AURORA, Colo.—The new Rapid Capabilities Office (RCO) stood up last fall within the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) is focused on quickly getting emerging technologies into the hands of operators and warfighters for testing and iteration with vendors rather than waiting on the traditional acquisition process, which can’t keep up with the pace of innovation in the commercial sector, the head of the office said on Tuesday. The initial focus is on “short duration pilots and prototypes” with technologies that have…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

International

State Department Approves $1 Billion In Potential C-17, JDAM-ER, Helo FMS Deals

Business/Financial

HII CEO Says Sub Contracts Expected In Second Quarter, Not Focused On Auxiliary Increases

Air Force

MGUE Program To Move From Space Force To Air Force

Missile Defense

Anduril Outlines Team For Space-Based Interceptors Program

Trending

T-7A Red Hawk Okayed For Production, Each Of Three LRIP Lots Must Get Clearance, USAF Says
NRO, NGA Create Cybersecurity Framework For Commercial Partners
Defense Watch: DoD AI Deals, P-8 Upgrade, Drone and Counter-Drone News
Space Force Again Moves To Terminate Next-Generation Missile Warning Polar Satellite Program
Firestorm Labs Raises $82 Million To Transition Mobile 3D Printing Tech, Drones Into Production

Congress Updates

Congress

Munitions Fired Represent Most of $25 Billion Spent By Pentagon on Iran War So Far

Munitions fired in the two-month old “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran represent most of the $25 billion cost the Pentagon has incurred thus far in the conflict, the acting Defense […]

Congress

Slotkin: Pentagon Should Use Anthropic’s Mythos To Spot Cyber Security Gaps

The Pentagon should be using Anthropic‘s recently announced Mythos artificial intelligence model to spot gaps in cyber security, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said on Tuesda. “I think the thing that […]

Air Force

Budd And Shaheen Bill Would Authorize 329 F-15EX Fighters

Two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), have introduced the Airpower Acceleration Act, which would authorize multi-year procurements of […]

Congress

HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– Congress’ work to pass $350 billion in reconciliation funds to support the Trump administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline is “going to […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume