Navy/USMC

Spending Plan Outlines How Navy Seeks To Expand UUV Production, Confirms Shift Away From Orca XLUUV

Spending Plan Outlines How Navy Seeks To Expand UUV Production, Confirms Shift Away From Orca XLUUV
The U.S. Navy’s Snakehead large displacement unmanned undersea vehicle (LDUUV) prototype and the HII Pharos large launch and recovery vehicle demonstrated a new launch and recovery concept for large UUVs at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Narragansett Bay Test Facility in October 2022. (Photo: U.S. Navy)

A Pentagon plan submitted to Congress outlining how it will spend funds from the 2025 reconciliation bill includes details on how it will expand production of unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) and confirms it is moving away from an extra large unmanned undersea vehicle program. While the top level does not go into the the details of how the Defense Department intends to spend over $1.5 billion to expand small Unmanned Surface vessel (USV) production or $2.1 billion to expand purpose-built…

