Space Systems Command Wants Rapid GTO To GEO Propulsion Options

The Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) wants industry to provide insights on propulsion options that would allow the rapid movement of spacecraft from geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO) to geosynchronous orbit (GEO)--a process that can take several months for electric propulsion. The perigee of GTO is often low Earth orbit (LEO), 100 miles-1,200 miles above Earth, and GTO's apogee is GEO, about 22,000 miles above Earth's sea level. "The vast increase in commercially available launch service options to LEO and…