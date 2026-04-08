Space Systems Command Wants Rapid GTO To GEO Propulsion Options

The Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) wants industry to provide insights on propulsion options that would allow the rapid movement of spacecraft from geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO) to geosynchronous orbit (GEO)--a process that can take several months for electric propulsion. The perigee of GTO is often low Earth orbit (LEO), 100 miles-1,200 miles above Earth, and GTO's apogee is GEO, about 22,000 miles above Earth's sea level. "The vast increase in commercially available launch service options to LEO and…
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Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]
Upgrading Current GPS Ground System “Now a Viable Option,” As GPS OCX Problems Continue, Space Official Says
Upgrades to the GPS ground system–the Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP)–is an option under consideration by the Defense Department’s space acquisition chief, as problems continue in fielding the GPS Next Generation […]
Graham Says GOP To Move Ahead On Second Reconciliation Bill, With Defense Funds As Priority
Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday, with the White House’s backing, his panel will move “expeditiously” on crafting a second reconciliation bill, citing priorities for defense and […]
Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]
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