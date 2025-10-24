Space Systems Command Wants Comments Soon On RG-XX “Andromeda” Draft Solicitation

U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) wants industry insights by Nov. 7 on SSC's draft solicitation for the RG-XX "Andromeda" program. "This draft solicitation is for an indefinite delivery indefinite quantity multiple award contract to define, design, and build technologies and space-based systems for the Space Domain Awareness mission area," SSC said in a business notice. "The proposed contract will be for a competitive firm fixed-priced contract procured in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation Part 15 contracting by negotiation.…