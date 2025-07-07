Pictured are U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jason Armagost, left, commander of 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center, and Air Force Col. David Leaumont, 95th Wing commander, during the 95th Wing's activation ceremony on March 28 at Offutt AFB, Neb. The 95th Wing is to focus on nuclear command and control and communications duties (U.S. Air Force Photo)
Space Force Space Systems Command (SSC) gave a boost to Boeing‘s [BA] confidence last week, as SSC chose the company over Northrop Grumman [NOC] for a $2.8 billion contract to build the first two Evolved Strategic SATCOM (ESS) satellites.
ESS is to replace…