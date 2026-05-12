SPACECOM Chief: Maneuver Needed For High Value Satellites

While safety in numbers is a defining trait of low Earth orbit satellites, including those in the Space Development Agency's future Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, key geosynchronous orbit satellites, such as those for nuclear command and control and nuclear warning, will need to maneuver, U.S. Space Force Gen. Stephen Whiting, the head of U.S. Space Command, said on Tuesday. "We don't want to fight from a static position," he told a Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies forum. "If you're not…