Space Solar Power Company Boosts Funding Round With Lockheed Martin Investment

New Mexico-based startup mPower Technology, Inc., said it has received an investment from Lockheed Martin [LMT] that will help accelerate the company’s efforts to scale production of its solar modules. The investment by Lockheed Martin Ventures was not disclosed but appears to be around $3 million as the original Series B round announced in May was valued at over $21 million. The Lockheed Martin contribution raises the total Series B funding to over $24 million, mPower said on Wednesday. DragonSCALES…