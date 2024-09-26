Then Vice Chief of Space Operations (VCSO) Gen. David D. Thompson presented the guidon to Kelly Hammett, Space Rapid Capabilities Office director and program executive officer, during an assumption of leadership ceremony at Kirtland AFB, N.M. on Aug. 12, 2022. The current VCSO, Gen. Michael Guetlein, replaced Thompson, who retired in February (Department of the Air Force Photo)
The Space Rapid Capabilities Office (RCO) at Kirtland AFB, N.M., said that it has placed the first $12 million in delivery orders for the Rapid Resilient Command and Control (R2C2) program to field software for cloud-based satellite operations that will allow quick…