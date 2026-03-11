Space Force Terminating AV’s SCAR Contract; Previous Stop Work Order Leads To Third Quarter Loss

AeroVironment [AVAV] on Tuesday evening said the Space Force that day decided to terminate for convenience the company’s contract for a network of satellite control antenna after the parties failed to agree on a firm-fixed-price contract that provides the service with a commercialized product solution. A stop work order issued in January for the Satellite Communication Augmentation Resource (SCAR) program forced AV to take a $151.3 million, $2.95 earnings per share (EPS), charge in the third quarter of its fiscal…