Space Force Prepares Golden Dome Solicitation For Midcourse Interceptors

The U.S. Space Force is to release a Request for Prototype Proposal (RPP) for what experts have said is the most feasible version of space-based missile defense--midcourse kinetic intercept. Space Systems Command’s Program Executive Office (PEO) for Space Combat Power (SCP) issued a notice late on the evening of Nov. 20 that it intends to release the RPP around Dec. 7. It specified it “will be looking for kinetic midcourse interceptor solutions only” and anticipate one or more awards in…